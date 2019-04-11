Motto Mortgage Apex Now Open in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Ohio. Motto Mortgage Apex is now open in Dayton and serving all markets throughout the Buckeye State, with a focus on Dayton and Cincinnati.

Established by loan originators Rob Wolfe, Breon Price, and a silent third partner, Motto Mortgage Apex is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage. Together, the entrepreneurial trio have a combined 45+ years of real estate and mortgage expertise and are well established in the Dayton and Cincinnati metro areas.

"Motto Mortgage Apex offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Dayton," said Wolfe. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering a boutique customer experience at a lower cost to the consumer."

"We opened Motto Mortgage Apex to help streamline the mortgage loan process from A to Z for our clients," said Price. "We work hard to give homebuyers competitive mortgage options from various wholesale lenders – because no loan is one-size-fits-all."

Wolfe and Price will also serve as the senior mortgage loan originators for the office. Born and raised in Dayton, Wolfe has worked on all aspects of the real estate transaction, including retail lending, mortgage brokerage and as a real estate agent. Price graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a finance degree and has experience in mortgage underwriting and loan operations management. Both take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Apex can be reached at (937) 963-9090.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Apex:

Motto Mortgage Apex (NMLS # 1817844) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Ohio, located at 51 Plum Street, Ste. 200, Beavercreek, OH 45440. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/apex-beavercreek/ or call (937) 963-9090.

About Motto Mortgage:

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 franchises sold and nearly 90 offices open in 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage