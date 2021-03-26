Motto Mortgage Black Gold Now Open in Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency, compliance, and customized service, has a new office in Wyoming. Motto Mortgage Black Gold is now open in Gillette and serving all markets throughout the Cowboy State.

Established by Luke and Spring Wilkins, with more than 16 years' experience in banking and finance in Gillette, Motto Mortgage Black Gold is a customer-first, full-service boutique mortgage brokerage. We have two jobs, and those are to make the mortgage process as easy as possible for you and give you the best deal that fits your needs.

"Motto Mortgage Black Gold offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Gillette," said Luke Wilkins. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker. We also know the service and hard work expected by clients in Campbell County and Wyoming, and our focus is to meet and exceed that expectation."

Motto Mortgage Black Gold is open for business at 409 W. 2nd St, Suite 110 and with the technologies offered, they can customize your experience to work them in person or virtually. We understand the current environment brings challenges for some to come into the office, so our goal is to tailor your experience to your situation. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Luke Wilkins will serve as the Broker and Mortgage Loan Originator for the office. With over 16 years of banking and financial experience, Luke Wilkins knows how to guide consumers in their financial decisions and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership. Luke and Spring also take great pride in bringing a locally owned mortgage alternative to the hard-working people in Campbell County, where profits can stay local. With Spring being heavily involved throughout the community over the years, her passion in that area will continue with this new venture in her role managing the office.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. Motto Mortgage Black Gold can be reached via phone at 307-363-4065 and via the web at mottomortgageblackgold.com.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Black Gold

Motto Mortgage Black Gold (NMLS # 2055504) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Campbell County and Wyoming located at 409 W 2nd St., STE 110, Gillette, WY 82716. To learn more, please visit mottomortgageblackgold.com or call 307-363-4065.

Luke Wilkins NMLS: # 617666

SOURCE Motto Mortgage