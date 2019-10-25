Motto Mortgage Celebrates Major Milestone with 150 Franchises Sold as of Third Birthday

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third anniversary of incorporation, Motto Franchising, LLC announced the sale of its 150th Motto Mortgage franchise since inception. As the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., Motto Mortgage was established on October 25, 2016 and has showcased fast-paced growth throughout the last 36 months, averaging 50 franchise sales a year. The brand currently has more than 100 offices open in over 30 states. Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine named Motto Mortgage as a 2019 Fastest-Growing-Franchise* and one of the top new franchise brands** in 2019.

"One hundred-fifty franchises sold in only three years is an extraordinary feat for a startup franchisor. This growth demonstrates the demand and potential of our business model," said Ward Morrison, President, Motto Franchising, LLC. "But more than that, our network of Motto Mortgage broker owners includes family-run operations and multi-generational ownership. Together, we're strengthening communities and fortifying the American dream."

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

* Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Fastest- Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada between July 2017 to July 2018 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,094 participating franchises across all industries.

** Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2017 to July 2018 of 274 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2018.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

Related Links

http://www.mottomortgage.com

