Motto Mortgage HPLB Now Open and Serving Chicagoland

The centerpiece of the fête was the culmination of a month-long food drive for the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry (AAIFP) as part of the " Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger " program. The food drive collected 250 pounds of food. The AAIFP spoke at the celebration, highlighting the special new partnership with Motto Mortgage HPLB and "the impact it will make for the local Chicagoland community."

Charles Rutenberg Realty of Illinois is proud to announce the addition of the mortgage brokerage to their portfolio. The new endeavor will allow the company to offer high quality service to customers with 'one-stop shopping.' The brokerage, which will celebrate their 15th anniversary later this year, also offers title services.

Established by Ray Zabielski, broker owner of Charles Rutenberg Realty of Illinois with more than 45 years' experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage HPLB is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage whose motto, "helping people live better," is literally a part of the name (HPLB) and is engrained in everything they do. His son, Grant Zabielski, will serve as the lead loan originator and manage the day-to-day operation of the business.

"Purchasing and financing a home can be an arduous process. At Motto Mortgage HPLB, we provide superior service by offering personalized mortgage guidance and presenting competitive mortgage options from carefully chosen lenders," said Grant Zabielski. "Further, our mission to help people live better goes beyond the homebuying process. Giving back to the Chicagoland community is a main pillar of our business and will be showcased through programs like Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage HLPB can be reached at (630) 718-4300.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage HPLB:

Motto Mortgage HLPB is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving the greater Chicagoland area including Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Downers Grove, and all other DuPage and surrounding counties, in Illinois. NMLS# 1824551. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/hplb-naperville/

About Motto Mortgage:

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 100 franchises sold and nearly 80 offices open in 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

