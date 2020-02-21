Motto Mortgage Network Surpasses $1.1 Billion in Loan Volume in 2019

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC announced today that the Motto Mortgage network of offices closed more than $1.1 billion in loan volume and helped more than 5,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2019. This substantial feat is even more significant considering the brand is the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States and only three-years-old.

Currently there are more than 100 offices open in over 30 states. Two hundred thirty-eight loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network of offices contributed to closing the $1.1 billion loan volume in 2019.

"Closing more than $1 billion in loan volume is a major milestone for any mortgage company. The fact that the Motto Mortgage network of offices were able to accomplish this in only three years showcases the momentous success of the Motto Mortgage brand. More importantly, the closed loan volume represents the families across the nation that loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network served in 2019. I am proud of our franchisees and look forward to continued momentum in the years ahead," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC.

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category*. The franchise brand was also named to the Franchise Business Review Top 200 Franchises of 2020 list**, as well as being among the top 5% of fastest-growing emerging franchises*** according to Franchise Grade®.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network is designed to connect loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

*Motto Mortgage was ranked in the 2020 Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems.

**Motto Mortgage was among 307 franchise brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's survey, which included nearly 28,000 franchise owners from those brands. U.S. and Canadian franchisors with 10 or more units were eligible to participate and those that gave permission to survey franchisees in their system were included. Surveys to determine this year's top 200 franchises were conducted between June 2018 and November 2019. All Motto Mortgage franchisees open 30 days as of the closest month end were surveyed and 66 franchise owners elected to participate (approximately 50.38%). These franchise owners were surveyed on more than 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

***Motto Mortgage is among the top 5 percent fastest-growing emerging franchises from 2017 to 2019, based on an analysis of over 2,800 franchise systems performed by Franchise Grade®, during the 36-month period ended December 3­1, 2018.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

