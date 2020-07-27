MOTUS Consumer Insights Enhances Healthcare Offerings with Executive Level Hire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTUS Consumer Insights, a leading business analytics and marketing agency, has appointed Russ Gannon as Vice President of Client Services. Gannon joins MOTUS CI with over 20 years of experience in national brand strategy, customer relationship management, and strategic healthcare marketing. He previously served as the Vice President of Marketing Services for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), one of the nation's largest healthcare providers with 184 hospitals operating across 21 states and the United Kingdom. Gannon is tasked with guiding MOTUS CI as it continues to expand into the healthcare market.

MOTUS CI has been building its portfolio of clients across multiple industries, with the largest concentrations in fitness, healthcare, automotive, and retail. "MOTUS's success is due to its ability to quickly sift through millions of data points and provide its clients a measurable omnichannel approach to customer acquisition," said Pete Stipher, President of MOTUS Consumer Insights. "Adding Russ allows MOTUS to quickly expand multiple areas of the company and draw on his expertise as a leader in healthcare marketing."

Gannon believes MOTUS Consumer Insights can deliver a more efficient and productive approach to marketing than healthcare providers have had access to previously. "As a former healthcare marketing executive, I'm impressed with the way MOTUS leverages data to drive customer insights. Our analytics-based process can enable healthcare companies to locate their target audience and determine the best marketing channels for engagement," said Gannon. "Bottom line, MOTUS provides a hyper-targeted approach that allows us to reach consumers with the right messaging where they are most likely to see it, giving our clients the best possible opportunity to connect customers with their services." For Gannon, this hyper-targeted approach is key to lowering healthcare marketing costs and enhancing return on investment.

About MOTUS Consumer Intelligence

MOTUS Consumer Insights is an all-in-one analytics and marketing company. Treating clients like partners, MOTUS CI delivers an in-depth understanding of customers with its proprietary analytics platform, then works directly with clients to create effective marketing campaigns that leverage the data. The company offers both analytics services, like core customer profiles, new location site score, and trade area analysis, and marketing services, like addressable geofencing, paid search, and hyper-targeted direct mail, and more. To learn more, contact MOTUS Consumer Insights at motusci.com/contact .

