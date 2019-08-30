Motus Integrated Technologies Acquires Janesville Fiber Solutions

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motus Integrated Technologies ("Motus"), a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier of automotive interior products, today closed its previously announced acquisition of Janesville Fiber Solutions ("Janesville"), formally a division of Jason Industries, Inc. ("Jason") (NASDAQ: JASN).

Motus is a leading provider of headliners, overhead systems, and automotive interior door and console armrests to the world's leading Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEMs") and Tier 1 Suppliers. With this acquisition, Motus adds Janesville's innovative high-performance engineered acoustical and thermal fiber automotive solutions. The deal expands Motus' leadership in the sector with one of the industry's broadest and most technologically advanced product portfolios.

"Motus brings unmatched innovation and value to its customers and the industry," said Shannon White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Motus. "Janesville's complementary industry expertise and geographic footprint strengthens our product portfolio and provides new ways to bring value to the customers we serve. We are thrilled to welcome Janesville's associates and customers to the Motus family."

Motus operates globally with more than 2,000 associates in five facilities in North America and Europe. The Janesville acquisition adds eight North American facilities and over 1,000 associates.

About Motus Integrated Technologies

Motus Integrated Technologies is a privately held Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier of automotive interior products to the world's automakers. More than 2,000 Motus associates produce high-performance headliners, overhead systems, interior door and console armrests for the global automotive market from state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.motusintegrated.com .

About Janesville Fiber Solutions

Janesville Fiber Solutions is one of the world's largest producers of acoustical and thermal fiber insulation for a variety of automotive applications. Founded in 1874, the company is based in Southfield, Michigan with manufacturing plants and satellite offices in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and Mexico.

SOURCE Motus Integrated Technologies

Related Links

http://www.motusintegrated.com

