Motus Integrated Technologies breaks ground on new $15 million manufacturing plant in Alabama
The tier 1 automotive supplier's new facility expects to bring 90 new jobs to region
Aug 01, 2019, 12:38 ET
GADSDEN, Ala., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global automotive supplier headquartered in Michigan, Motus Integrated Technologies, broke ground on its $15 million, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Gadsden, Ala. The 96,000 square foot facility will create nearly 100 jobs producing headliners, interior door and console armrests, and instrument panel trim components for the auto industry.
"This is a very exciting time for Motus," said Shannon White, President and CEO of Motus Integrated Technologies. "As the automotive and manufacturing industries continue to evolve and change at lightning speed, our new facility will leverage the most advanced manufacturing and testing technologies while allowing us to stay true to our legacy of safety, quality and innovation."
Motus Integrated Technologies operates an innovative manufacturing platform with facilities in North America and Europe. The new Gadsden facility will span more than two-acres of land and is anticipated to be complete next year.
"We conducted an exhaustive search to find a location that would allow us to build our first plant from the ground up in a new and thriving area," said White. "Gadsden has a strong sense of community, with unique access to industry resources that will allow us to expand, while also capitalizing on the rapidly growing automotive business across the broader southeastern United States."
"The primary mission of Alabama's economic development team is to help high-caliber companies like Motus grow and create jobs in the state," said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "Motus' decision to locate a manufacturing plant in Gadsden is great news for the community and for the state's expanding auto sector."
About Motus Integrated Technologies
Motus Integrated Technologies is a privately held Tier 1 supplier of automotive interior products to the world's automakers with its headquarters in Holland, Michigan. The company's more than 2,000 employees produce high-performance headliners, interior door and console armrests, and instrument panel trim components for the global automotive market from state-of-the art manufacturing facilities located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.motusintegrated.com.
