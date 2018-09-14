Moulding and Trim in the United States, 2018: Growth in Building Construction Spending to Drive Demand Gains

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Moulding and Trim in the US by Material, Product, Market and Region, 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in Building Construction Spending to Drive Moulding and Trim Demand Gains

Gains will be driven by increases in new housing completions, especially in the South and West. In the commercial segment, growth in the construction of new moulding and trim-intensive nonresidential structures will bolster gains. The need to replace aging or damaged products will support moulding and trim demand in the improvement and repair market.

Key Findings

Wood to Continue to Account for the Largest Share of Moulding and Trim Demand

Wood will remain the leading moulding and trim material through 2022. Wood is often specified because of its aesthetic appeal and versatility. Additionally, there is a large replacement market for wood moulding and trim products, as wood is more susceptible to damage and degradation than most other materials.

Engineered Wood and Plastic Materials to Gain Share

Engineered wood and plastic moulding and trim are expected to record above average sales gains through 2022. Consumers will increasingly opt for engineered wood over natural wood because of engineered wood's greater durability and generally lower cost. Plastic moulding and trim market increases will be driven by the material's resistance to damage caused by exposure to elements or by insects.



Larger Residential Market to Account for Majority of Demand Gains



In the residential market, advances will be driven by growth in new single-family housing construction. Additionally, a rise in the number of home renovation projects will boost associated moulding and trim demand, as homeowners replace damaged or aging exterior trim or improve the appearance of their homes with new decorative interior moulding. This will have the biggest impact on wood moulding and trim demand, which is used extensively in residential applications.



Above Average Growth Projected for the Commercial Market



In the commercial segment, the construction of new offices, restaurants, stores, healthcare facilities, and schools will support moulding and trim sales gains. This will boost demand for the wood and metal products most commonly used in the commercial market. Growth in the commercial improvement and repair market will be more restrained, as metal is an extremely durable moulding and trim material that rarely requires replacement.



Study Coverage



This study presents historical demand data (2007, 2012, 2017) and forecasts for 2022 by material type (wood, engineered wood, metal, plastic, other), product (interior moulding, stairwork, other), market (new residential, residential improvement and repair, new commercial, commercial improvement and repair), and Census region (Northeast, Midwest, South, West) and subregion.

The study also analyzes company market share for competitors such as Boral, Builders FirstSource, CRH, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Ply Gem, Sierra Pacific, Westlake Chemical, and Woodgrain Millwork.

