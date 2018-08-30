Mount Franklin Foods Redoubles Focus On Core Confectionary Business; Announces New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

"We are pleased to announce the ground breaking of our new San Jeronimo facility which will increase our capacity by 130 million pounds annually," said Gary Ricco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Franklin Foods. "This growth allows us to continue development of exciting new products for our customers and consumers. The new facility is being built to house additional mogul production for soft candy items, such as gummies and jellies. The factory, slated to open in May 2020, will bring more than 450 new jobs to the area."

"Expanding manufacturing capabilities allows us to maintain a competitive edge in the confectionary market," Ricco adds. "This move positions us for continued growth and helps ensure we remain the trusted resource for quality candy and snack products."

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products and mints headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut and Hospitality Mints divisions. For more information please visit www.MountFranklinfoods.com.

