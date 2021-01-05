Mount Kisco, NY introduces Passport Parking

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Westchester's most vibrant communities, the Village of Mount Kisco, announces the launch of Passport Parking, the cashless application that is an alternative to paying at a meter or paystation. The app allows motorists to pay for parking at more than 1,000 on and off-street parking spaces throughout the Village.

With Passport, paying to park is convenient and simple. After downloading the free Passport Parking app to their phone, users create an account, enter the zone number marked on nearby signage and their parking space or license plate number. Once users enter their duration of stay they're able to manage their sessions remotely.

"With the pandemic still a major health concern, there is no better time to offer our community a contactless and safe form of payment for parking," said Edward Brancati, Village manager. "This upgrade to Passport allows us to reduce complexities in our operations and helps us prepare for the future and be able to effectively manage multiple modes of transportation."

The Passport Operating System is the only end-to-end digital system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement and digital permitting. Cities are able to increase revenues by making it easier to pay, reduce overall operational costs and improve their customers' experiences. More than 1,000 communities partner with Passport to manage their parking and mobility needs.

"Passport is trusted by many other communities in the Westchester area, including City of Rye, City of White Plains and Village of Larchmont," said Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "We are excited to help Mount Kisco provide a safe parking choice for their users as well as streamline the operations of the Village."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

