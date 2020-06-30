Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and MLPD Welcome Specialized K-9s With Help From Citizens and Local Businesses

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2019, MLPD collaborated with Mt Laurel Animal Hospital to raise funds to purchase and train an explosives detection dog, the first for the township police. However, through the overwhelming generosity and support of the citizens, they were able to acquire an explosives detection dog as well as a scent detection dog. Local businesses, including Kerbeck Automotive and Holman Automotive, rallied around the cause to help materialize this initiative.

Owner/Veterinarian of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, Dr. Robert Mankowski, pictured with Patrolman Kyle Gardner & K-9 Drake (left) and Cpl. Christopher O'Prandy & K-9 Meeko (right)

Mt Laurel Police Department Chief of Police (Chief Stephen Riedener) said: "I've always maintained that we best serve the needs of the community when we have the partnership and support of residents. This generosity is a prime example of the importance of partnership. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the citizens and thank everyone who supported the cause to amplify the unit's resources."

Dr. Robert Mankowski, Co-owner and Veterinarian at Mount Laurel Animal Hospital said: "We are in awe of the amazing support received for this initiative and thank all those who supported this effort to improve the security of our community."

The donations were allocated towards the purchase, training and associated expenses for the two police dogs. The K-9 unit, which already consists of two narcotic detection/patrol dogs, recently welcomed its newest recruits, Drake and Meeko. Drake is a Labrador Retriever trained for tracking and narcotics detection, while Meeko is a German Shepherd explosives detection and tracking dog.

The increased canine presence will be a great asset to Burlington County. The new dogs will respond to threats within the Mount Laurel community as well as in other municipalities working with the Mount Laurel Police Department.

For further information or to learn more about Mount Laurel Police Department visit: http://mountlaurelpd.org. Learn more about Mount Laurel Animal Hospital at https://mlahvet.com.

Media contact: Dr. Robert Mankowski

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 856-234-7626

Related Images

new-k-9-officers.jpg

New K-9 Officers

Owner/Veterinarian of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, Dr. Robert Mankowski, pictured with Patrolman Kyle Gardner & K-9 Drake (left) and Cpl. Christopher O'Prandy & K-9 Meeko (right)

Related Links

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Mount Laurel Police Department

SOURCE Mount Laurel Animal Hospital

Related Links

https://mlahvet.com

