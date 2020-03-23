Mount Pleasant, SC Retirement Community Serves Local Community with Delivery of Supplies and Groceries to Seniors 60 and Over

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandpiper Retirement Community in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina today announced that it will deliver supplies and groceries to any senior over 60 who is sheltering in place or quarantined due to COVID-19. Sandpiper was the first retirement community in Charleston County and is proud of its heritage. Service to the local community is at the core of its values. While Sandpiper continues to serve over 300 residents at the retirement community in Mount Pleasant, it is now furthering its mission to local seniors still living at home and facing challenges during this unprecedented time.

Seniors are Our Mission at Sandpiper

FREE DELIVERY OF SUPPLIES AND GROCERIES TO ANYONE 60 AND OVER

In Mount Pleasant; Daniel Island; Sullivans Island; Isle of Palms and Awendaw

If you are staying home to do your part in protecting yourself and others from Coronavirus and need supplies or groceries, let us know and we will shop and deliver to you.

Email us at [email protected] or call 800-732-6761

Please be specific in your needs list. Delivery is free, but we will ask that you pay for the items upon delivery.

ENHANCING THE LIVES OF THOSE WE SERVE

Sandpiper Retirement Community, located in Mount Pleasant, SC offers independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing and rehabilitation services on its campus. (www.sandpipercenter.com)

Sandpiper Retirement Community is managed by Premier Senior Living/REVELA. Premier Senior Living/REVLA is a senior services management company with 15 locations in four states, including North Carolina; South Carolina; Georgia and Alabama (www.revelalife.com)

For more information:

Tina Strickler, Director of Community Outreach

843-414-2988

[email protected]

