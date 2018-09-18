Mount Saint Mary's University Announces Speakers For 8th Annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Saint Mary's University (MSMU), Los Angeles, is pleased to announce an esteemed group of women from politics, media, law, business and academia will be speaking during MSMU's 8th annual Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™ event on March 28 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Each year, the Center for the Advancement of Women at MSMU researches and publishes the most comprehensive collection of data on women and girls in California. This year's Report, Intersections: Identity, Access & Equity, focuses on how race, age and socio-economic status, among other factors, shape the lives of women in the state.

"We are excited to welcome such a diverse group of accomplished women to our event. Their work and commitment to increasing equity and inclusion in our communities will provide invaluable insights as we explore the effects of socioeconomic status, race and age on the lives of women in California now and in the future," said Emerald Archer, Director of the Center for the Advancement of Women at MSMU.

This year's event will feature First Partner of California and filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom in conversation with California State Senator Holly J. Mitchell about California's agenda for women and girls and how our communities can foster opportunities for all Americans.

A selection of thought leaders and experts will guide and participate in conversations to provide additional context to the report, including:

Emerald Archer (Director, Center for the Advancement of Women, MSMU)

Kari Bolan (Director, Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, MSMU)

Rekha Chiruvolu (Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Nixon Peabody Law Firm)

Alex Grimwade (SVP, CIO, Twentieth Century Fox Television)

Andrea Hoffman (Founder and CEO, Culture Shift Labs)

Naomi Iwasaki (Deputy Director, Investing in Place)

Ann McElaney-Johnson, PhD (President, MSMU)

Shereen Marisol Meraji (Co-host, NPR's Code Switch)

Kimberly Nao (Professor, MSMU)

(Professor, MSMU) Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i (Executive Vice President, Entertainment Diversity, Inclusion & Communications, CBS Entertainment)

Kamili Wilson (Vice President, Enterprise Initiatives, Office of the Chief of Staff, AARP)

The event gathers leaders from various industries and is an opportunity to foster conversation and inspire action to address inequalities and gender gaps in California and the nation as a whole.

Register: MSMU website.

For more information: https://www.msmu.edu/status-of-women-and-girls/.

About Mount Saint Mary's University

Mount Saint Mary's is the only women's university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on gender equity, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service. As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary's provides year-round, flexible and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening and graduate programs are offered to both women and men. Mount alums are engaged, active, global citizens who use their knowledge and skills to better themselves, their communities and the world. msmu.edu

