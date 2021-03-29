Mount Union Nursing Program Adds Innovative Simulation Equipment for Student Learning

ALLIANCE, Ohio, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to continue enhancing the student experience, the University of Mount Union's Department of Nursing recently added a new simulator and supplemental simulation equipment to its cutting-edge facilities.

In support of these additions, the department was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Mary Renkert Wendling Foundation.

The funding will be directed toward multiple purchases for student hands-on learning:

an intensive care unit crib for Mount Union's pediatric simulator

create a pediatric intensive care unit room and a maternal newborn/community simulation room

audio and video equipment for the pediatric simulation room to record student work

a second and separate control room to oversee both the pediatric simulation room and maternal/newborn simulation room

eight new controllers for continued simulator functionality

"We remain incredibly grateful for the Mary Renkert Wendling Foundation's ongoing support of Mount Union and are again honored to include the Foundation as a true partner in our efforts to allow our students to be exceptional," said Dr. Tim Meyers, professor and chair of Mount Union's Department of Nursing.

The upgrades from the Foundation's generosity will be implemented alongside numerous Nurse Anne simulators with heart and lung sounds, a birthing simulator and a wireless simulator that can sweat and bleed.

Another recent addition outside of the Foundation's funding was a SimBaby simulator for Mount Union's pediatric facilities. One of few institutions in Northeast Ohio to have a SimBaby available to its students, Mount Union's is the same simulator used at Akron Children's Hospital.

The SimBaby, known as "MUcauley" within the department, simulator represents a 9-month-old pediatric patient, and simulations help students meet course learning objectives focusing on initial assessment and treatment in a safe environment. SimBaby is a tetherless simulator designed to help students effectively recognize and respond to ill pediatric patients, allowing students to experience the type of high-fidelity pediatric simulation that is expected in a hospital setting.

"SimBaby has features that are specific to pediatric patients including fontanelles and realistic skin that allows students to assess vascular perfusion," said Andrea Corbisello, clinical assistant professor and director of simulation and clinical experiences in Mount Union's Department of Nursing. "The simulator allows us to demonstrate specific conditions relevant to the critically ill pediatric patient and having access to this technology will help our nursing students during their pediatric rotation."

Learn more at mountunion.edu/department-of-nursing.

