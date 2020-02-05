Mountain America and the Arizona Coyotes Partner to Support Early Childhood Development

"This new partnership with Mountain America Credit Union was brought about when our good friends at the Arizona Coyotes introduced us," says Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development. "Our values were clearly aligned and the team at Mountain America truly embraces the importance of helping young children have a great start in life by starting early. The combined resources of our three organizations will have a tremendously greater impact as a team for Arizona families."

The Guiding You Forward program will support Southwest Human Development's literacy and assistive technology programs:

Little Free Libraries will be at all Arizona Mountain America branches. Community members can stop by a branch to donate or pick up a book. Donations can also be made to the virtual book drive at helpazkids.org or at any Arizona Mountain America branch.

The MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge allows high school STEM students to work directly with fabricators at the ADAPT Shop to develop life-changing equipment such as custom wheelchairs, seating supports, and walkers for young children with disabilities.

To kick off this partnership, Mountain America and the Arizona Coyotes hosted Southwest Human Development families at a private Coyotes practice on February 3. Guests received jerseys and experienced a behind the scenes arena tour that included a special meet-and-greet with Coyotes defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson. Additionally, Mountain America and the Arizona Coyotes held an employee service project at Southwest Human Development on February 3, where employees worked together to assemble toy bars and reading companions.

"Mountain America is honored to partner with the Arizona Coyotes to support Southwest Human Development's literacy and assistive technology programs," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Their focus on early childhood development allows children to get the resources and care they need during a critical time and provides a pathway for success in school and life."

Donations to the virtual book drive and Southwest Human Development's child development fund will be accepted through March 31, 2020, at helpazkids.org. Mountain America and the Arizona Coyotes will present a check for their combined donations as well as this season's fan donations at a Coyotes game later this spring.

With more than 870,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

The Arizona Coyotes are a National Hockey League franchise owned by Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. The Arizona Coyotes play in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. For the latest news and information on the Coyotes, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Southwest Human Development is Arizona's largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a child's earliest experiences and relationships establish the foundation for all future development, Southwest Human Development's more than 40 comprehensive programs focus on young children—ages birth to 5—and their families in the areas of child development, mental health, Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy, Head Start, family support and child welfare, and professional development and training. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 140,000 children, families and professionals. Learn more at www.swhd.org .

