Mountain America and the Utah Jazz "Pass it Along" to Friends of GIANT Steps

Friends of GIANT Steps is a nonprofit organization that supports the GIANT Steps Autism Preschool, which offers an individualized plan for 72 preschool-aged children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and their families. Friends of GIANT Steps works closely with the school, which has classrooms along the Wasatch Front, to support the staff and teachers with field trips, teacher appreciations, graduation activities, and more.

"This kind of donation allows our children to have learning experiences that help them grow in ways we didn't even think were possible," says parents from Friends of GIANT Steps. "Whether it's helping our children be able to be with us in public settings without serious tantrums or helping our kids learn to play or speak for the first time, and everything in between, GIANT Steps has always been there for us. Thank you for helping us support the program so they can aid even more children in ways they have helped us."

Recently, Mountain America's president and chief executive officer, Sterling Nielsen, visited Friends of GIANT Steps to learn how the agency supports the school's treatment approaches and provides services for the children.

"GIANT Steps gives young children with autism the opportunity to develop critical social and behavior management skills," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "In addition to offering vital resources and care, GIANT Steps provides family outings such as Daddies Day activities, family field trips, and date nights to ensure families maintain strong relationships."

This season's first four "Pass It Along" recipients were USANA Kids Eat, Operation Warm, Utah Parent Center, and The Adoption Exchange.

For more information, please visit utahjazz.com/passitalong.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 900,000 members and $10 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

