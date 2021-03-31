Mountain America and the Utah Jazz "Pass it Along" to Wasatch Adaptive Sports

Wasatch Adaptive Sports was established in 1977 to provide affordable recreational and educational opportunities for its students to share with their support network and family. Wasatch Adaptive Sports programming focuses on increasing independence and mobility in a social environment.

"This generous support from Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz will ensure that any child, adult, or veteran with adaptive needs in our community has access to the freedom of outdoor recreation that is central to our lives as Utahns," says Elizabeth Jahp, executive director at Wasatch Adaptive Sports. "A partnership of this nature plays a critical role in dissolving the financial barriers to skiing, biking, paddling, yoga and more through scholarship assistance."

During the March 29 Jazz versus Cavaliers game, Mountain America's President and Chief Executive Officer Sterling Nielsen presented a $5,000 check to Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

"Wasatch Adaptive Sports allows community members experiencing all levels of injuries and disabilities to enjoy recreational activities," says Nielsen. "Through the programs at Wasatch Adaptive Sports, individuals demonstrate that they cannot be held back by a disability, providing a sense of independence and achievement."

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner will be announced each month, from January through May 2021, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

