Mountain America Asks Utah Jazz Fans to Nominate Charities for the 2020-2021 "Pass it Along" Program

"Mountain America is honored to help strengthen the local community by supporting non-profit organizations through the Pass it Along program," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "As a new season begins, we look forward to continuing to support organizations making a difference in the community and encourage fans to nominate deserving charities."

Since the inception of Pass it Along, Mountain America has donated $180,000 to Utah charities to end human trafficking, eliminate hunger, support underserved communities, address domestic violence, eradicate cancer, prevent suicide, and bring hope to children and youth.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

