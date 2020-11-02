Mountain America Celebrates Opening of Apache Junction Branch

"My team and I are excited to provide even more members with Mountain America's signature member service experience in Arizona," says Travis Johnson, branch manager of the Apache Junction branch. Johnson joined Mountain America more than four years ago and is currently pursuing a business finance degree. He is married and enjoys rooting for Arizona's many sports teams.

The Apache Junction Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle CheckingSM account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 930,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

