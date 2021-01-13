Mountain America Credit Union and the Arizona Coyotes Continue Support of Southwest Human Development

"Mountain America is pleased to continue our support of Southwest Human Development through our Guiding You Forward program with the Arizona Coyotes," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Providing critical adaptive equipment and reading opportunities early in a child's life sets them up for future achievements and allows them to live their best life possible."

The Guiding You Forward program will continue to support Southwest Human Development's early literacy and assistive technology programs and services:

The Virtual Little Free Library expands literacy opportunities for families throughout the community, giving parents access to hundreds of high-quality children's books for free.

The MAKERS of Change Assistive Technology Challenge provides high school STEM students the opportunity to support Southwest Human Development's ADAPT Shop, which creates life-changing equipment such as seating supports, custom wheelchairs and walkers for young children with disabilities. This year, teams worked remotely to develop software projects that demonstrated their gained knowledge about the practical application of technology solutions to support those with disabilities.

"Our partnership with Mountain America Credit Union and the Arizona Coyotes continues to flourish and we couldn't be more excited to be entering our second year," says Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development. "The support we've received from both organizations has been tremendous and all for the benefit of young children and their families throughout Arizona."

Later this season, Mountain America and the Arizona Coyotes will present $50,000 to Southwest Human Development for this year's combined donation. To commemorate Read Across America Day on March 2, community members can make donations to the virtual book drive.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About The Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes are a National Hockey League franchise owned by Chairman and Governor Alex Meruelo. The Arizona Coyotes play in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. For the latest news and information on the Coyotes, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

About Southwest Human Development

Southwest Human Development is Arizona's largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Recognizing a child's earliest experiences and relationships establish the foundation for all future development, Southwest Human Development's more than 40 comprehensive programs focus on young children—ages birth to 5—and their families in the areas of child development, mental health, Easterseals disabilities services, early literacy, Head Start, family support and child welfare, and professional development and training. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 140,000 children, families and professionals. Learn more at swhd.org .

