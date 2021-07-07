Mountain America Credit Union Awards

"Mountain America is honored to support the future generations by providing classroom education grants and scholarship opportunities," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Through the education grant program, teachers and school leaders receive the much-needed support to enhance classroom learning and provide students with a strong foundation. Offering scholarship opportunities for individuals seeking both vocational and educational pursuits allows students to excel in a variety of careers and ensures vibrant communities."

Scholarship Programs

To help community members gain the education and skills needed to be successful in their future careers, Mountain America awarded the following scholarships:

Three students were awarded the Mountain America Scholarship, which is available to Mountain America Credit Union members and their families. Mykenna Dutton (community and social service), Andre Ramos (finance) and Packer Evans (technology and trades) were each awarded $2,000 to further their academic pursuits.

In partnership with Keys to Success, a program that motivates students to excel academically and lays the foundation for future successes, Mountain America awarded Sage Patterson, Karlee LeFevre, Katie Awerkamp and Max Larsen, each with a $2,000 scholarship. This coming fall, Mountain America will award one additional $2,000 Keys to Success scholarship.

For more than 20 years, Mountain America has provided scholarships for Utah Public Employees' Association employees and dependents who are also members of Mountain America. This year, Mountain America presented Jacob Richardson, Chiana Rossiter and Matthew Harris, each with a $1,000 scholarship.

Education Grants

During the 2020-2021 school year, Mountain America provided a total of $30,000 in education grants to support classroom learning and students' needs:

For the fifth year, Mountain America awarded education grants to teachers and school leaders to provide hands-on learning experiences in K-12 classrooms. In total, ten grants were awarded to fund a variety of programs, including entrepreneurial, music, STEM and development programs.

Mountain America also partnered with the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) to provide $15,000 in COVID relief grants to help meet the critical needs of students. Six PTAs in Arizona were each awarded a $2,500 grant, with initiatives ranging from combatting food insecurities to technology and math to mental health.

For a complete list of scholarship and grant opportunities offered by Mountain America, please visit macu.com/scholarships.

