Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates 100th Branch in Henderson, Nevada

"Our convenient branch locations are just one of myriad ways we provide our members with exceptional service," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We continue to grow and thrive because we live by our members-first philosophy in everything we do."

Mountain America just surpassed one million members, and it continues to serve the community as it grows. Recently, the credit union partnered with Operation Warm to gift new shoes to students at Acelero Learning Head Start in Henderson, Nevada. Mountain America is also an award-winning employer, recently earning first place in its asset category and third place overall in American Banker's (formerly Credit Union Journal) Best Credit Unions to Work For survey. So far this year, it has expanded into Montana, opened new branches in Utah and Arizona and expanded its service center in Rexburg, Idaho.

The credit union has guided members toward their financial dreams for over 80 years. In 2020, Mountain America expanded its financial education offerings to over one million individuals, saved individuals and businesses more than $280 million in interest and safeguarded more than 20,000 jobs by funding over 10,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Through its deep commitment to give back to communities, Mountain America has supported hundreds of local organizations. Its charitable initiatives include the following:

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

