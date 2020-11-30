Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to BroncoLife Program

With the football season coming to a close, Mountain America donated $15,000 to BroncoLife on November 28, 2020. Jason Smith and Angie Phillips of Mountain America presented the check to Bob Carney and Sara Swanson of Boise State Athletics at Boise State University.

"Once again, we are so grateful for the continued support and generous donation from Mountain America Credit Union. This past year has been a unique one and our student-athletes are facing new challenges and adversity each day," says Sara Swanson, assistant athletic director, student-athlete development. "The BroncoLife program helps develop the student-athletes in the classroom, on the field, in the community, and for their lives after sports. Thank you, Mountain America, and go Broncos!"

"A student-athlete's success goes beyond what they achieve in their sport, and BroncoLife helps ensure they are prepared to be successful in life well beyond graduation," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Mountain America is proud to support an organization that develops students into dedicated, successful, and engaged members of our communities."

Mountain America will also be making future contributions to the American Red Cross through the Brigham Young University field goal program and Operation Warm with the Idaho State University first-down donation program.

