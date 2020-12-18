Mountain America Credit Union Donates $5,000 to the American Red Cross Through its Charitable Program with BYU Athletics

"In addition to working alongside local agencies to respond to fires and disasters, the American Red Cross is also testing blood, platelets, and plasma for COVID-19 antibodies," says Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We thank the American Red Cross for the significant impact they are making in the community and look forward to continuing our support through the men's basketball three-point shot donation program."

"The generous support of partners like Mountain America Credit Union helps ensure that the Red Cross can respond immediately with comfort and care whenever and wherever disasters occur even in the midst of a pandemic," says Heidi Ruster, Utah Nevada regional executive at the American Red Cross. "Furthermore, this support not only helps families during the recovery process, but also makes communities more resilient and better prepared for the next disaster. Without the local engagement of Mountain America and others like them, we simply could not do the good we do."

During the 2020-2021 BYU men's basketball season, Mountain America will donate $50 to the American Red Cross for each successful three-point shot.

