Mountain America Credit Union Donates New Shoes to Pocatello Preschoolers

"We see so many kids who have never had brand-new shoes of their own," says Michael Andrews, Operation Warm manager of partnerships for the Intermountain West. "The kids we help aren't just getting a pair of shoes. They are walking away with a gift of confidence and hope, knowing we care and want the best for them."

As a proud sponsor of Idaho State Athletics, Mountain America committed to donating to a charity for every three-pointer and first-down completed by the Idaho State men's basketball and football teams, respectively, during the past three seasons. This season, Mountain America selected Operation Warm as the recipient of its three-point and first down charitable programs. On May 4, 2021, Mountain America presented a check for $10,000 to Operation Warm for the 2021 football season, funding the shoe drive for Pocatello Head Start and Early Intervention programs.

"Mountain America is pleased to support Operation Warm in providing shoes and socks for preschoolers in Pocatello," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We hope these shoes help them enjoy a summer of adventures, staying healthy and active. Operation Warm is an amazing organization making a difference in so many children's lives."

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

