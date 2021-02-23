Mountain America Credit Union Gifts Over 2,200 Winter Coats to Idaho Kids in Need

During the past three football and men's basketball seasons, Mountain America has committed a charitable donation for every first-down and 3-pointer completed by the Idaho State Bengals. This season, Mountain America selected Operation Warm as the recipient of those donations. With the end of basketball season nearing, over 2,200 Pocatello children will be warmer due to the partnership.

"We see so many kids who have never had a brand-new coat of their own," says Michael Andrews, manager of partnerships for the Intermountain West at Operation Warm. "The kids we help are getting more than a coat. They are getting the gift of confidence and hope, knowing that we care about them and want to help, because they deserve nothing less."

In Idaho, 14% of children live in poverty. Operation Warm provides confidence, warmth and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. The donation has a multiplier effect: when children can safely get to school on cold days, they arrive eager and ready to learn.

"Mountain America is pleased to support Operation Warm in providing over 2,200 coats for kids in Pocatello," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Our wish is that these new coats will not only help kids stay warm this winter but also help them feel good about themselves. We appreciate Operation Warm helping make such important contributions in the lives of these children."

