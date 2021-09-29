Mountain America Credit Union Launches MyInvest Micro-investing Platform

The platform is easy to access, has minimal fees, and can be customized to users' personal preferences and risk tolerance. Users can set up automatic deposits to their investment account or choose to make a one-time transfer. While MyInvest is an easy first step for beginning investors, even seasoned investors will enjoy the convenience of accessing the platform from the Mountain America app or online banking.

"The MyInvest platform is a great tool to start investing, and it doesn't require large sums of money or expensive fees," says Kelly Albiston, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "MyInvest allows any member to invest extra cash quickly and easily using online banking or our mobile app. Over time, it can really add up."

MyInvest was developed in partnership with Access Softek Advisory Services, LLC and DriveWealth, LLC.

"Traditionally, investing through credit unions has been limited to those with a large amount of assets," said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. "MyInvest opens up crucial wealth-building opportunities to all members, and it provides Mountain America Credit Union a powerful tool to engage and build strong relationships with younger members and those just beginning their wealth-building path."



To get started with MyInvest, users can visit macu.com/myinvest or log into Mountain America's digital banking, navigate to MyInvest and select Get Started.

