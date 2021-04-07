Mountain America Credit Union Promotes Early Financial Education During National Financial Literacy Month

From now until April 30, 2021, when children complete a Banzai game or one activity within each of the four sections of the Adventure Guide, parents can enter them to win a Lego set or a Lemonade Stand.

With many financial behaviors set by age seven, Mountain America recognizes the importance of developing and understanding basic money concepts early in life. To help children gain a strong financial foundation, Mountain America offers the following resources:

Adventure Guide: This handy tool takes participants on an adventure using various articles, games and activities, teaching children what things cost and how they can save and set goals.

Banzai: This interactive educational platform uses simulated real-life experiences to deepen kids, teens and adults' understanding of basic money principles.

"Mountain America is pleased to provide parents with resources that help children develop a healthy relationship with money," says Tony Rasmussen, vice president of financial education at Mountain America Credit Union. "Providing financial education opportunities at an early age allows us to ensure strong futures for the next generation."

To enter the National Financial Literacy Contest or view the official rules, visit macu.com/smart-kids. All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2021.

Mountain America provides free financial education offerings for all ages, including the Financial Guide personal coaching program, Game of Money in partnership with the Deseret News, webinars, podcasts and more. To learn more about Mountain America's financial education resources, visit macu.com/guide.

