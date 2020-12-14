Mountain America Credit Union Receives Four Recognitions in Utah for Its COVID-19 Support, Strong Culture, and Member Service

"Mountain America is committed to making the communities we serve a better place to work and live," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We believe we can do this by helping members achieve their financial dreams, creating a healthy work environment that allows employees to grow and develop, and giving back to the community through financial education and charitable giving."

Giving back and supporting the community is part of Mountain America's DNA. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the credit union took action to protect employees and members, as well as ease the strain it placed on frontline healthcare workers:

Mountain America quickly deployed most of its corporate staff to remote work, implemented added safety protocols, and adjusted business operations at branches to ensure members and employees felt safe.

The credit union also donated 2,500 N95 masks to the Utah Division of Emergency Management, and provided nearly 500 meals to the staff at hospitals, health departments, clinics, and testing centers across Utah and Idaho .

Recognizing Mountain America for its response and continued efforts during the pandemic, Utah Business awarded an honorable mention as part of its Healthcare Hero awards, and Utah Council for Worksite Health Promotion presented a Gold Level Healthy Work award.

Utah Business also named Mountain America among the Best Companies to Work For 2020. Each year, Utah Business surveys thousands of local employees from businesses of all sizes to recognize companies that have built a strong culture. In this year's surveys, Mountain America employees noted competitive salaries and benefits, commitment to giving back, on-site gym and doctor's office, and flexible schedules as a few of the things they liked best. Understanding the unique time we are facing, Mountain America continues to maintain a healthy work environment:

Mountain America's Thrive program allows employees to access virtual workouts, doctor's appointments, financial webinars and private coaching sessions, and nutrition and health sessions.

Leaders stay connected with employees through special recognitions and care packages, virtual team parties, and regular update meetings and communication.

Best of Iron County 2020 recognized Mountain America for the business and professional services category. This year, Mountain America has helped its members save $111 million in interest and provided free financial education seminars and coaching sessions to more than 12,000 individuals. In April, the Financial Guide program was launched, allowing community members to receive free one-on-one coaching. Mountain America has also supported hundreds of local organizations, providing educational grants and scholarships, offering essential care to underserved populations, and supporting child development and cancer research, to note a few. The annual Month of Caring program provides employees with paid time off to serve in their local communities.

Recently, Mountain America was also recognized nationally as the top credit union for the Paycheck Protection Program, awarded the Utah Best of State BOSS® Statue for the Business Services division, and ranked second for the Utah Ethical Leadership Awards:

Through the Paycheck Protection Program, Mountain America helped more than 7,000 businesses keep their doors open and employees on the payroll.

The BOSS® Statue is awarded to the most outstanding Medal winner in each division and is based on the overall quality, excellence, innovation, and creativity of the nominee's products and services and contributions to improving the quality of life in Utah .

. The Utah Ethical Leadership Awards is a collaboration of the Daniels Fund, Community Foundation of Utah , and Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business that recognizes organizations that exemplify the highest ethical standards.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 950,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

