Mountain America Credit Union's Goals Program with the Arizona Coyotes Donates $8,000 to Fighter Country Foundation

"Now more than ever, the support that we are fortunate to provide to the military members and their families at Luke Air Force Base are so important," says Ron Sites, president, and chief executive officer at Fighter Country Foundation. "The support we receive from great partners like Mountain America Credit Union allows us to sustain and grow our programs and services to enhance the quality of life for those who are dedicated to serving our country. We are so thankful and appreciative"

During the May 5 Coyotes game, Mountain America presented Fighter Country Foundation with a check for $8,000, bringing total donations for Mountain America's Goal Program to $18,000.

"Mountain America is honored to continue our support of the brave men and women at Luke Air Force Base through our Arizona Coyotes Goals Program," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We recognize the sacrifices made to protect our freedoms and thank Fighter Country Foundation for the incredible support they provide service members and their families."

