Mountain America's Employee Match Program Raises Over $20,000 for Local Food Banks

Currently, food bank supplies are dwindling due to increased need, and at the same time, fewer donations are coming in as grocery stores experience record demand. To help support the local community in times of need, Mountain America developed an employee match program to benefit six food banks: St. Mary's Food Bank (Arizona), Idaho Food Bank, Three Square Food Bank (Nevada), Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Road Runner Food Bank (New Mexico), and Utah Food Bank. Through this program, Mountain America and its employees provided more than 104,000 meals to families and individuals in need.

"As a credit union, we exist to support and promote financially healthy individuals and communities," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "This pandemic has put strain across many areas that are vital to the backbone of our community. With the help of our generous employees, we are grateful to have been able to show our support of these local food banks."

