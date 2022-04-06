Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Reauthorization of $5 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the Board of Directors has reauthorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may, from time to time, acquire up to $5 million of its outstanding common shares during a period extending through March 31, 2023. The shares may be purchased in open market or private transactions, including pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, at the discretion of management and subject to the limitations of applicable securities laws.

President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Edwards commented, "This reauthorization provides us the option of repurchasing shares, especially if the pricing is attractive. Repurchasing shares allows us to manage our capital levels, provide increased liquidity and enhanced longer-term returns for our shareholders."

The share repurchase program may be extended, modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The actual timing, number and value of the shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, the Company's ongoing capital planning considerations, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and compliance with the terms of the Company's outstanding indebtedness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the effects of new outbreaks of COVID-19, including actions taken by governmental officials to curb the spread of the virus, and the resulting impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) further public acceptance of the booster shots of the vaccines that were developed against the virus as well as the decisions of governmental agencies with respect to vaccines, including recommendations related to booster shots and requirements that seek to mandate that individuals receive or employers require that their employees receive the vaccine; (iv) those vaccines' efficacy against the virus, including new variants; (v) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (vi) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (vii) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including our net interest margin, (viii) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (ix) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (x) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (xi) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (xii) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xiii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xiv) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xviii) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xix) results of regulatory examinations, (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xxi) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xxii) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxiii) loss of key personnel, (xxiv) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxv) the negative impact of further future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.