Mountain Hardwear's New Augmented Reality Experience from Transparent House Brings Consumers and Retailers Latest Company Products Now

To develop their forward-thinking AR project, Mountain Hardwear chose international award-winning, creative studio Transparent House (TH). Not only did the overwhelming popularity of the project exceed Mountain Hardwear's hopes, it also earned a "Best in Show" award, from the editors of GearJunkie Magazine.

In their show recap, GearJunkie wrote, "Try a tent before buying it by setting it up in your living room, getting inside, and filling it with other gear like sleeping bags and packs. Only this time, do all that from your smart device!"

On the first day of the show, Mountain Hardwear's news release emphasized the importance of photorealistic visualization for consumers. "We believe the ability to superimpose digital products and information on a user's actual environment will change retail," proclaimed the brand's VP of Global Marketing, Snow Burns.

Jeff Brandon, the brand's Associate Director of Brand Deployment, also weighed in: "This technology enables a more informed gear-shopping experience in a fraction of the time."

News of the project quickly reached beyond the show. Michael Tchong - trend forecaster, principal of Ubercool Innovation and author of the forthcoming book "Ubertrends: How Trends and Innovation Are Transforming Our Future" - observed: "The development work of Transparent House in augmented reality heralds a new future of retail visualization - a mandatory feature in a world that caters to a surging wave of millennials and digital natives who demand more visually stimulating online shopping experiences."

"Our company began working in the 3D graphics industry in 2004," said TH President Denis Krylov. "Over this span of time, our 3D expertise has grown to the point that we understand exactly how to optimize and integrate renders into different software. We are very proud of this particular application, which delivers an elegant, almost magical experience."

To see the first-generation Mountain Hardwear A/R Experience in action, visit https://vimeo.com/314134358 .

About Transparent House

With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Moscow and Berlin, Transparent House (TH) is a San Francisco based, international creative agency that specializes in photorealistic CGI, with an emphasis on pioneering tech-forward marketing solutions for the consumer products industries. With roots in Visual Effects and Design, and forged in the heart of Silicon Valley, Transparent House leverages future-forward technologies to create innovative and disruptive solutions for Product Marketing and Retail. TH is equally adept in creative development as well as production, all of which happens around the clock through the company's interconnected global network. Experience the future of strategic marketing design and production today at http://transparenthouse.com .

About Mountain Hardwear

Mountain Hardwear, Inc., founded in 1993 and based in Richmond, CA, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) that distributes its products through specialty outdoor retailers in the United States and 34 countries worldwide. We build essential equipment for climbers, mountaineers, and outdoor athletes and have supported expeditions on the world's highest peaks. This level of technical precision continues to inspire everything we do. Our designers challenge every stitch and detail to continuously improve both function and comfort. http://www.mountainhardwear.com

