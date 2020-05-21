Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. Subsidiary Launches into Production of Medical Grade Hand Sanitizer, Exceeds 2019 Annual Revenues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MOUNTAIN HIGH ACQUISITIONS CORP. (OTCQB: MYHI), announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary GPS Associates, Inc. (GPS) has expanded its operations to include the production of an alcohol-based medical grade hand sanitizer at its cGMP, FDA-registered facility in Santa Ana, Calif. The company's two state of the art bottling lines are now installed and ramping up into production—anticipating the capacity to produce approximately 2 million bottles of hand sanitizer per month.

"Current demand has created shortages of hand sanitizer worldwide, and companies like ours are in a unique position to help," said Paul Gaudreau, CEO of GPS. "With our cGMP, FDA-registered manufacturing facilities already in place and an agile product development team comprised of world class chemists and herbalists—we are determined to meet this challenge head on and be part of the solution."

The medical grade hand sanitizer in production at GPS is rolling out as a white labeled product through a wide variety of wholesale partners and mass retail chains, but its own GuardRx brand of hand sanitizer can also be purchased directly online by the bottle or by the case and is available in 3 sizes for convenience and portability.

"We certainly have the capacity to handle very large wholesale orders for major retailers currently seeking to roll out their own private label hand sanitizer products nationwide, but we felt that it was equally important to meet the needs of individuals and families who would like to have hand sanitizer delivered directly to their home or business," said Gaudreau.

GuardRx is an alcohol-based hand sanitizer—proven to be 99.9% effective against most germs and contains glycerin and Vitamin E to protect the skin from over-drying. Consistent with the company's CBD product offering, GuardRx is formulated to include powerful botanical constituents such as red thyme oil, which has exceptional antiviral, antimicrobial, and antiseptic properties.

"Whether we're formulating hemp-derived CBD personal care products or personal hygiene products like hand sanitizer, our team is committed to creating thoughtfully-designed, premium quality products," added Gaudreau.

GPS annual revenues for 2019 totaled just over $1,600,000 and in the first four months of 2020 alone the company's revenues exceeded $3,600,000.

A report released May 11, 2020 by Fortune Business Insights, states that on account of current market conditions, the hand sanitizer market annual growth rate is expected to see a tremendous increase— from 5.06% to 45.71%— starting this year.

About MYHI

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCQB: MYHI) is a holding company focused on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. www.mountainhighac.com

About GPS Associates, Inc.

GPS is a California company engaged in the formulation, manufacture and sale of CBD and personal hygiene products for its wholesale white label partners nationwide, as well as under its own retail brands Zen Drops and GuardRx. The company operates from a cGMP, FDA-registered facility located in Santa Ana, Calif. The company's team of professionals includes physiologists, chemists, herbalists and botanists with a commitment to using organic, raw herbs in combination with organic hemp-derived CBD to produce the purest, most effective end products. All of its products are tested for potency and purity at independent, third-party labs. For more information visit www.zen-drops.com and www.guardrxhandsanitizer.com.

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company.

SOURCE Mountain High Acquisitions Corp.

