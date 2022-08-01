MOUNTAIN RIDGE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE HIRES

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Ridge Capital (www.mountainridgecap.com), an asset-based commercial finance company, announced the hiring of Bill Drmacich and Jay Fabian as Managing Directors of Business Development. Mountain Ridge seeks to provide creative asset-based financing solutions that commercial banks do not wish to provide or cannot provide. As a private direct lender to middle market businesses, Mountain Ridge does not have the restrictions that larger commercial banks do. Craig Winslow, President & Chief Credit Officer said, "Our mission is to be a lender to middle market businesses that value speed, sophistication and flexibility. With the addition of Bill Drmacich & Jay Fabian, we have laid the cornerstones of a world class originations team".

Bill Drmacich, an industry veteran, is responsible for business in the Southeast market from Atlanta where he has been a member of the community for over 25 years. Prior to joining Mountain Ridge, Bill spent time at some of the best lending institutions in the country, including HSBC, GMAC, CIT, and most recently at Ares. Bill is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, the Turnaround Management Association and the Secured Finance Network. "I am very excited to be part of a new team launching into what should be an interesting financing market over the next 12 months or so," said Bill. "We have a very solid core team and substantial equity backing – essential ingredients with which to enter the financing market and make a difference for our target borrowers."

Jay is responsible for the Mid-west & West regions. Prior to joining Mountain Ridge, Jay was a Senior Originator with First Merchants Bank and during the 15 years before that, was a highly valued contributor at Stonegate Capital and Wells Fargo. Jay Fabian said, "I am thrilled to join the Mountain Ridge team and the opportunity to get back into private credit and to work with an experienced and creative team that is focused on being a differentiated partner for its clients is one that fits squarely with my long-term career objectives."

Both Bill Drmacich and Jay Fabian will collaborate with the rest of the Mountain Ridge Capital team to provide all forms of credit to a wide variety of lower middle market companies across the country. The Mountain Ridge team has a strong history of building relationships, including company executives, investment bankers, turnaround consultants, other lenders and private equity groups, and if there are potential opportunities to explore, we welcome the opportunity to engage. Please see contact details below.

About Mountain Ridge Capital

Mountain Ridge Capital ("MRC") is a nimble, relationship-focused lender offering liquidity to businesses in any industry and for a multitude of purposes. With an emphasis on originating, underwriting, and managing asset-based commercial loans from $5 million to $30 million in commitment size, MRC provides highly customized revolver and term loans to lower middle market businesses. See www.mountainridgecap.com for more information.

Investor Contacts

Bill Drmacich Jay Fabian, CFA Managing Director Managing Director [email protected] [email protected] 404-852-4301 612-799-7151

SOURCE Mountain Ridge Capital