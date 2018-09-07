Mountain Valley Spring Water Official Water Sponsor of the No Kid Hungry Dinner Event

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain Valley Spring Water has been named the official water sponsor for the Boston No Kid Hungry Dinner on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 at Cyclorama-Boston Center for the Arts in Boston, MA and the Little Rock No Kid Hungry Dinner on Monday, October 15th, 2018 at South on Main in Little Rock, AR.

The No Kid Hungry Dinner series highlights the nation's finest talent in the food and beverage industry, all united to end childhood hunger. Each year these events raise the critical funds needed to support the No Kid Hungry campaign's work to ensure that all children in America get the healthy food they need, every day.

100% of the proceeds redeemed from ticket sales for the multi-course dinner and live auction benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign's work to end childhood hunger in Boston, Little Rock and beyond.

Premium Mountain Valley Spring Water is the perfect pairing for the exceptional menu prepared by the chefs, with the spring and sparkling water being enjoyed by up to 250 guests throughout each evening.

"We firmly believe in the mission of this great organization and are proud to help support their important work," says Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing.

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the original American premium spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today in the Ouachita Mountains, which gives the water its unique mineral content and taste profile. Mountain Valley Spring Water was named Best-Tasting American Bottled Water three times by the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. The water is delivered to homes and offices across the country and can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

