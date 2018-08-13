Mountain Valley Spring Water will be the Official Water Sponsor of Echo Park Rising

Mountain Valley will be providing America's premium spring water throughout the event including the Liberty Stage, multiple performance venues and intimate artist showcases. Mountain Valley Spring water will also be available at select retail locations in Echo Park.

"We're proud to sponsor Echo Park Rising," said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. "Our brand is committed to supporting communities like Echo Park that inspire local artists and provide an environment that fosters creativity and originality. We're thrilled to be a part of this year's event."

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water



The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the original American premium spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand's spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today in the Ouachita Mountains, which gives the water its unique mineral content and taste profile. Mountain Valley Spring Water was named Best-Tasting American Bottled Water three times by the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. The water is delivered to homes and offices across the country and can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.

