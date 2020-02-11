Moutai Group Celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown

The first float was sponsored by Moutai Group. A giant bottle of Moutai and colorful balloons on the float sparkled with the flashes of the parade-watchers' cameras. On the float, a banner reading "Stay Strong, Wuhan" sent well wishes to the people of Wuhan, China, which is currently battling a novel coronavirus epidemic. The banner represented the wishes of Chinese people all over the world.

In featuring this message on their float, Moutai Group expressed the sincerity of their feelings for the people of Wuhan, as well as their dedication to help. As the first thing anyone would see in the parade, this float's important message could not be missed.



The Year of the Rat officially kicked off last month. However, this year's lunar new year was more challenging than usual. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia is being addressed by the efforts of all of China.



"Actually, I am not that scared of Coronavirus. It is just one of many things we deal with globally," a woman in the parade said.

A young girl in the parade expressed her wishes to Chinese people: "I'm sorry that people are going through that. Stay strong, it'll pass. Be strong Wuhan. Be strong China!"

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, State Senator Brian Kavanagh, Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio, Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul, and others attended the event, where they extended their best wishes to the public.

SOURCE Moutai Group