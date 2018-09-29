Moutai Group Won "2018 World Green Design Forum Special Contribution Award"

According to the sponsors, the World Green Design Forum is an international sustainable development high-level dialogue platform initiated by Lu Yongxiang, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 11th National People's Congress of China and an academician and former Dean of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and established by Dragon Design Foundation, Association Amitie Euro-Chinoise, International Council of Design, European Regional Bureau of Xinhua News Agency, China Top Brands, a magazine supervised by Xinhua News Agency, Swiss QSC Funds, etc. The first forum was held in Lugano of Switzerland in 2011. This Summit was sponsored by the World Green Design Organization and China-Europe Forum, co-sponsored by the China Top Brands, a magazine supervised by Xinhua News Agency, and co-organized by more than 10 organizations including Innovation Norway and Dragon Design Foundation.

Professional individuals and organizations committed to promoting the application of green technologies, materials, energy and equipment with green designs and improving the living environment of mankind were commended at this Summit. Among them, Moutai Group was granted with "2018 World Green Design Forum Special Contribution Award" due to its contributions in environmental protection.

As introduced, the contributions made by Moutai Group to environmental protection can be classified into the following six aspects. Firstly, it has deeply carried out pollution prevention and control, established five sewage treatment facilities and entrusted professional third-party agencies to manage them. They can treat 23,000 tons of sewage per day, whose discharge meets relevant standards. According to the statistics, Moutai Group has treated a total of 2.28 million tons of sewage, whose discharge meets relevant standards, in 2017, reducing COD by 5,756.81 tons and ammonia nitrogen by 65.14 tons and achieving a treatment compliance rate of 100%. Secondly, it has promoted the "Burning Gas instead of Coal" project. Moutai Group has established 24 610t/h gas-fired boilers in lieu of original 22 400t/h coal-fired boilers, reducing annual coal consumption volume by 140,000 tons, annual SO2 emissions by 6,048 tons and annual smoke and dust emissions by 7,000 tons. According to the statistics, it has effectively monitored air quality in its plant areas for 357 days in 2017, including 357 days of good air quality. The rate of good air quality reached 100%. Furthermore, it has actively saved energy and reduced emissions, and recycled any cooling water from production in liquor-making workshops, continuously reducing comprehensive energy consumption per unit Moutai liquor product. A bottle washing water recycling system was also established in the packing workshops, so that about 130,000 tons of water is saved every year.

Next, Moutai Group has made great efforts to construct the automatic pollution monitoring facility and improve the scientific supervision level for environmental protection. Its sewage treatment plants all have added three new pollutant monitoring indicators (i.e. total phosphorus, total nitrogen, and suspended solids) to their online waste water monitoring systems in addition to original COD and ammonia nitrogen. There are a total of 30 sets of monitoring equipment, whose data is transmitted via network to Zunyi Environmental Monitoring Central Station of Guizhou Province, China. Then, Zunyi Environmental Monitoring Central Station of Guizhou Province truly reflects the environmental quality, sewage discharge condition, pollutant discharge strength and their change trends of Moutai Group by virtue of the monitoring big data, and deeply analyzes the change trend of environmental quality, so as to scientifically and effectively conduct environmental risk assessment and environmental accident early warning. Besides, Moutai Group has strengthened the environmental governance and ecological protection in Chishui River basin.

Since 2014, it has annually contributed RMB 50 million to Sichuan Provincial People's Government as a special environmental protection fund for consecutive 10 years. Finally, it has established a circular economy industry demonstration park, promoted comprehensive organic utilization of distillers' soluble wastes, achieved an annual treatment capacity of around 100,000 steamers of distillers' soluble wastes and maximized the reduction of solid waste discharge, achieving corporate "green, low-carbon and circulative" development.

