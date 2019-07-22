Moutai Public Interest Project helps Daozhen students

This project was organized by Kweichow Moutai Trading (HK) Co., Ltd., and sponsored by MT RUS Co., Ltd., the Russian Moutai dealer, and has also obtained great support from the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong S.A.R, Wuhan-Hong Kong Association (HK) Co., Ltd, Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, Association of CEATE Teachers, People.cn and CITS (HK).

During the event, students from Daozhen visited the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, the Tai Kwun, CUHK (Chinese University of Hong Kong), the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, the Headquarter of Phoenix Satellite Television and other representative cultural attractions in HK. In addition, they experienced Hong Kong's distinctive teaching modes and exchanged with local teachers and students. Through a series of significantly meaningful activities, students from Daozhen firmed their faith to build their hometown and contribute to the society.

As an effective attempt to implement China's policies of "Targeted Poverty Reduction" and "Targeted Poverty Alleviation", the series of activities themed by "Students from Daozhen Visiting Hong Kong" has opened a window of dream for children from poverty mountain areas. As the largest liquor brand across the globe in terms of market value and the leader in Chinese liquor industry, Moutai has been not only caring for its own sustainable development, but also adhering to the idea of burdening social responsibility. In future, Moutai will continue to be concerned about the development of public welfare businesses, forging ahead in the path of targeted poverty reduction with a combination of "Poverty Reduction +Wisdom Aid + Ambition Support".

SOURCE Guizhou Moutai Chiew Import and Export Co., Ltd