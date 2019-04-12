MouthWatch Showcasing TeleDent 2.0 During ATA 2019

METUCHEN, N.J., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MouthWatch, LLC a leader in innovative teledentistry solutions, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices, will be showcasing its all-in-one teledentistry platform, TeleDent 2.0 in booth #514 during the American Telemedicine Association Conference and Exhibition from April 14-16th in New Orleans.

Simulation of TeleDent's virtual communication and collaboration capability for care providers. Artist's rendition of TeleDent MobileOp showing optional equipment.

With recent research indicating that oral disease is linked to medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and certain types of cancer, dental and medical professionals need to collaborate in order to provide optimal care – especially in the case of medically-compromised patients.

According MouthWatch founder and CEO, Brant Herman, "Research regarding oral-systemic links and consumer awareness of these reports are changing the face of healthcare. Whether it's used for live consultation or in store and forward mode, TeleDent 2.0's cloud-based, open architecture makes it easier for secure, multi-disciplinary collaboration regardless of care provider location or EHR system. What's more, the MouthWatch intraoral camera, a component of TeleDent 2.0, can be integrated alone into existing telehealth platforms."

Here are just a few examples of how TeleDent 2.0 can be a catalyst for increased and improved dental-medical collaboration.

Co-Managed Patient Care: In this case, a dentist who diagnoses a medically-compromised patient with periodontal disease would alert the primary care physician or medical specialist to discuss the diagnosis, the treatment plan and co-management of the patient's health.

ER Dental Triage: When a patient reports to the ER with dental trauma or an abscess, the ER team normally prescribes pain killers and antibiotics and releases the patient. A better alternative would be to use teledentistry to consult with an off-site dentist or oral surgeon to determine the immediate course of action and to schedule an appointment in a dental office.

School Oral Screenings: For many children, their only oral exam is conducted once a year by their school nurse. Caries is an example of an epidemic oral disease with dangerous health consequences. A live consultation, or store and forward sharing of intraoral photos, etc., with an off-site dentist can ensure that the child receives proper treatment in a dental office rather than falling through the cracks.

"We're continuously improving TeleDent to make collaboration and communication more efficient between internal dental teams and external care providers – including physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners," says Herman. "We look forward to demonstrating TeleDent 2.0 during the American Telemedicine Association Conference and Exhibition."

TeleDent 2.0 requires a MouthWatch intraoral camera for best results and can utilize virtually any Windows 10 tablet or laptop for local data collection and image capture. For more information about TeleDent 2.0, click here. (https://mouthwatch.co/TeleDent1sheet)

Special Note: During the ATA Annual Conference and Exposition, MouthWatch founder and CEO Brant Herman will be presenting a special session entitled. "Teledentistry: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities" on Tuesday, April 16th from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

