Movable Ink Unveils Speaker Lineup for Annual (Re)Think Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink , the leading software company powering personalized content for the world's largest brands, unveiled today the lineup and session topics for its second annual (Re)Think Conference taking place on October 21-22, 2021. (Re)Think by Movable Ink is a free, two-day virtual event for marketing leaders and practitioners addressing how digital marketing has shifted over the last year and a half.

Sessions from leaders across the industry will highlight how marketing leaders can activate first-party data to create unique customer experiences, bring personalization across channels, and convert new customers into loyalists.

"We're excited to be expanding (Re)Think this year, bringing the top minds in the marketing industry together for two days of exploration and collaboration," said Vivek Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Movable Ink. "The rise of zero- and first-party data, as well as the need for increased personalization in campaigns, has ushered in a new era for marketers and brands and we'll be diving into the nuances of these shifts for attendees."

Select keynote sessions will include:

Omar Johnson , the former CMO at Beats Electronics by Dre and former VP of Marketing at Apple, will deliver a keynote session on his experiences of creating emotional connections to a brand through innovative and unconventional marketing techniques. He led innovative marketing programs for international brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods, and Campbell Soup.

, the former CMO at Beats Electronics by Dre and former VP of Marketing at Apple, will deliver a keynote session on his experiences of creating emotional connections to a brand through innovative and unconventional marketing techniques. He led innovative marketing programs for international brands including Nike, Coca-Cola, Kraft Foods, and Campbell Soup. Vinh Giang , an acclaimed speaker, will draw on the fact that the worlds of magic and marketing have a surprising amount in common. To be successful in either, it requires the ability to guide perspective, influence behavior, and communicate in a masterful way. In this inspiring keynote, Vinh will share his experience in the art of performance-enhanced communication, and show how you can use these skills to build deeper connections with your peers and your customers.

, an acclaimed speaker, will draw on the fact that the worlds of magic and marketing have a surprising amount in common. To be successful in either, it requires the ability to guide perspective, influence behavior, and communicate in a masterful way. In this inspiring keynote, Vinh will share his experience in the art of performance-enhanced communication, and show how you can use these skills to build deeper connections with your peers and your customers. Stephanie Liu , an analyst at Forrester serving B2C marketing professionals, will be delivering a keynote on how to craft relevant, moments-based messages that deliver value. Liu focuses her research on marketing technologies, including marketing resource management and mobile engagement automation, as well as customer trust and privacy. She helps Forrester clients understand and navigate the rapidly changing landscapes of martech and privacy.

"The industry has been through a lot over the past year. I am thrilled to be able to bring leaders throughout the marketing world together for collaboration and learning," said Sharma. "It is valuable to hear from others, listen to the stories of resilience and perseverance throughout not only the pandemic, but the changing industry, and learn about the emerging trends and opportunities."

For more information about (Re)Think, including the full speaker lineup, as well as how to register to join, please visit: https://events.bizzabo.com/rethink2021 .

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. More than 700 of the world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 400 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at movableink.com .

