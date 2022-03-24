Movano Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Conference call begins at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time today

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) reported financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2021 and provided a business update. With a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life, the Company continues to develop its platform that will deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and recent weeks include the following:

In December 2021 , Movano unveiled plans for its first product, the Movano Ring, as a part of its virtual participation at CES 2022. The smart ring and accompanying mobile app solution combines vital health metrics with personalized intelligent feedback and is designed to help women of all ages make lifestyle changes and take a more proactive approach to managing their health. The Movano Ring will measure heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, respiration rate, temperature, blood oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), steps, calories and incorporate women-centric features and design. The Movano Ring is the Company's foundational product as it works toward FDA clearances to add medical data, including cuffless blood pressure and non-invasive glucose measurements.

"Since our IPO one year ago, we have been diligently laying the groundwork to develop a platform of purpose-driven, competitive and durable healthcare solutions while remaining dedicated to our mission to empower and inspire you to live a happier, healthier life," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "We believe there's a tremendous opportunity for a solution, like the Movano Ring, that women can both trust as a tool to help them advocate for their health and enjoy wearing everyday, too. We're structuring Movano as a medical device company in order to pursue FDA clearances that will validate the reliability of our data. We are also prioritizing sleek designs and an intuitive app experience that can surface the warning signals of chronic conditions and inspire behaviorial change, helping women of all ages feel their best."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Movano reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.3 million , or a loss of $0.19 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million , or a loss of $1.67 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021 , net loss attributable to common stockholders was $24.3 million or $0.92 per share, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $21.9 million or $6.85 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 .

The Company had $33.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021 , compared to $5.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as of December 31, 2020 .

Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update today at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano's website at https://ir.movano.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0921 (international) and refer to confirmation number 13726893. Attendees can also use the Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a platform to deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. We are on a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life by combining vital health data with personalized intelligent feedback in stylish form factors. With time, Movano plans to add medically validated data to its platform that caretakers and healthcare professionals can use to help identify and better manage the symptoms of chronic conditions.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Movano Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































December 31,



2021

2020









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,675

$ 5,710 Short-term investments

15,921

— Payroll tax credit, current portion

166

500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,296

691 Total current assets

35,058

6,901 Property and equipment, net

529

38 Payroll tax credit, noncurrent portion

630

134 Other assets

48

10 Total assets

$ 36,265

$ 7,083









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 311

$ 246 Paycheck Protection Program loan, current portion

—

248 Other current liabilities

2,907

666 Total current liabilities

3,218

1,160 Noncurrent liabilities:







Convertible promissory notes, net

—

11,342 Accrued interest

—

292 Paycheck Protection Program loan, noncurrent portion

—

103 Warrant liability

—

1,549 Derivative liability

—

121 Early exercised stock option liability

281

417 Other noncurrent liabilities

36

161 Total noncurrent liabilities

317

13,985 Total liabilities

3,535

15,145









Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

13,856 Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

18,962









Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Common stock

3

1 Additional paid-in capital

97,506

— Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11)

— Accumulated deficit

(64,768)

(40,881) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

32,730

(40,880) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and

stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 36,265

$ 7,083

Movano Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development $ 4,499

$ 1,913

$ 13,427

$ 8,373 General and administrative 1,813

1,257

6,376

2,734 Total operating expenses 6,312

3,170

19,803

11,107 Loss from operations (6,312)

(3,170)

(19,803)

(11,107)















Other income (expense), net:













Interest expense —

(452)

(883)

(1,004) Change in fair value of warrant liability —

(1,519)

(1,581)

(1,511) Change in fair value of derivative liability —

210

121

564 Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program Loan —

—

351

— Interest and other income, net 7

5

22

27 Other income (expense), net 7

(1,756)

(1,970)

(1,924)















Net loss (6,305)

(4,926)

(21,773)

(13,031)















Accretion and dividends on redeemable convertible

preferred stock —

(2,518)

(2,489)

(8,914) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (6,305)

$ (7,444)

$ (24,262)

$ (21,945)















Net loss $ (6,305)

$ (4,926)

$ (21,773)

$ (13,031) Other comprehensive loss:













Change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale

securities (8)

—

(11)

— Total comprehensive loss $ (6,313)

$ (4,926)

$ (21,784)

$ (13,031)















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted $ (0.19)

$ (1.67)

$ (0.92)

$ (6.85)















Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted 32,522,305

4,463,975

26,298,032

3,201,430

SOURCE Movano