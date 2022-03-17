Move Over Meditation, Mastry is Here

Mastry is an effective, efficient tool for self-awareness and creating productive and long lasting habits.

Until now.

Queue Mastry: the missing link between relentless work ethic and energized focus. Mastry is a new app that utilizes HypnoBreathwork® to hack flow state and access optimal consciousness in 22 minutes. The signature app and modality by female founder and powerhouse entrepreneur Francesca Sipma gives you an effective tool to unblock mental clarity - in your pocket, easily accessible.

The new Mastry app uses Sipma's cutting edge method of HypnoBreathwork® to elevate breathwork as a means to clear energetic patterns, leverage hypnosis to reprogram subconscious beliefs and integrate visioning tools to stimulate new neural pathways for sustainable behavior change.

Broken into different categories such as Health, Flow, Love, Peak Performance, Parenting, and Corporate, the Mastry App offers guided sessions that are intuitive and rooted in tangible action items that can catalyze true growth and change.

Pioneer of breathwork and Tony Robbins' coach, Dan Brule, states , "Breathing is the next major skill set high performing individuals need to have."

Mastry is an efficient tool for self-awareness, allowing entrepreneurs, business tycoons and yoga gurus alike to tap into their breath and create productive and long lasting habits. "Self-awareness and emotional regulation are two of the most underutilized aspects of peak performance - we give people access to both on demand," says Sipma.

Francesca Sipma is a founder and international speaker certified in breathwork and hypnotherapy. A former New Yorker working at top agencies, Francesca realized she was chasing an insatiable lifestyle and went on a spiritual sabbatical. She studied self- development and healing modalities all over Bali, India and Peru and became fascinated by the power of breath and subconscious mind as a catalyst into self-awareness. She's been featured in Forbes, Bustle, Medium Magazine + more.

The Mastry App launched in the Apple App Store March 16, with a seven day FREE trial. It is then available for $9.99 per month or $99 annually.

SOURCE Mastry