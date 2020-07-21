Move Over Menopause! The Galveston Diet Announces A Lifestyle Program For Young Adults, Galveston Prime

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a board-certified OBGYN and founder of The Galveston Diet, created the original program for women experiencing menopause and mid-life weight gain. Over the past two years, The Galveston Diet's Operation Manager, Ashley Simon, and Dr. Haver's daughter, Katherine Haver, witnessed first-hand how the research, communication, and guidelines established contribute to real results for thousands of students, read the testimonials here .

Ashley's role has opened her eyes "to the struggle that many women have," she adds, "I have quite literally seen and heard it ALL. Katherine and I wanted to create a program based on the same research and guidelines but curated for our age group. Galveston Prime is not a quick-fix diet. It's really about creating healthy habits to prevent inflammation and disease."

"Yes, healthy habits are key to the program's long-term success," adds Katherine, "I've been watching my mom change women's lives for as long as I can remember. When she started the Galveston Diet, I was immediately intrigued. With this lifestyle change, women's risks for cardiovascular disease, cancer, and other devastating diseases decline. Hearing thousands of women's success stories and transformation, was eye-opening and made me realize that food is medicine."

The online program is self-paced so that students can make adjustments and lifestyle choices over time. The plan takes inspiration from the teachings of the Galveston diet, by recommending a combination of intermittent fasting, anti-inflammatory nutrition, and macro-ratios tracking, but customized and curated for a younger audience. There is a one-time $19 fee and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About the Founders & Creators

Katherine Haver is enrolled at Louisiana State University, pursuing a degree in Nutritional Sciences. Ashley Simon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2018 with degrees in Biochemistry and Psychology.

