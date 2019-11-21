Move Over Pumpkin Spice - Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced Is Here For The Holidays

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for everyone's favorite holiday treats and traditions – peppermint and poinsettias, egg nogs and yule logs, even fruitcakes and baked hams – but it's hard to think of a flavor with more power to transport someone back to their fondest holiday memories than gingerbread. That's why Captain Morgan is adding its signature style of fun to gingerbread this holiday season with the release of Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced.

With a snow-frosted cap and textured label that mimics a gingerbread cookie, Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced is distilled with the sweet and warming taste of gingerbread for a deliciously seasonal spiced taste that the whole crew will love. Just like any holiday indulgence, moderation is the way to go when enjoying Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced.

Captain Morgan is doubling down on the sweet treats for the holiday season by partnering with Big Gay Ice Cream to celebrate the release of Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced. A Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced 'Merry Morgan' Trucker – Big Gay Ice Cream's unique name for an ice cream sandwich – will be available for free to those 21+ visiting Big Gay Ice Cream's New York and Philadelphia locations. The ice cream in the sandwich will be infused with the flavor of Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced. The Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced 'Merry Morgan' Truckers will be available each Thursday from November 21st through December 26th after 5:00pm EST*.

"The holidays are the time of the year we all gather for a good time with friends and family, and Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced captures a really special flavor that adds a little seasonal fun to those get-togethers," said Christina Choi, DIAGEO Senior Vice President, Rum, Gin & Tequila. "Big Gay Ice Cream is such an iconic shop that stands for inclusive fun, and we're so happy to be partnering with them. Our 'Merry Morgan' Ice Cream Truckers are a great way to cap off a fun day out with your crew."

Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced is on shelves now for a limited time across the country for some responsible holiday cheer. The 750mL bottle with an ABV of 30% has a suggested retail price of $14.99. Anyone that can't make it into a Big Gay Ice Cream® Shop to enjoy one of the delicious Truckers can still taste a little holiday fun with an easy-to-make cocktail, like the Captain's Sleigh Ride Cider: 1.5 oz. of Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced and 6 oz. of fresh apple cider, mixed in a mug and garnished with a cinnamon stick or fresh apple.

For more fun this holiday season and delicious cocktail recipes for Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced, check out @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter. No matter where you choose to celebrate the holidays this year, Captain Morgan Gingerbread Spiced is best enjoyed responsibly. Captain's orders!

