Move Over Shower Thoughts, Schick® Intuition f.a.b. ® Makes Shaving So Easy, Phoebe Robinson is Having Mind Blowing Shave Thoughts

SHELTON, Conn., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the insight that people do some of their most creative thinking in the shower, Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® has launched a content series starring comedian Phoebe Robinson. The series highlights how shaving in the shower is now even more simple with Intuition f.a.b.®'s forward-and-back technology, allowing your mind to wander and think of mind-blowing "#ShaveThoughts."

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8557551-schick-intuition-fab-phoebe-robinson-shave-thoughts-series/

Ever let your mind wander in the shower? Now with Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®, shaving is as easy and mindless as up, down and done so shower thinking can become brilliant Shave Thoughts. Dive into some of comedian Phoebe Robinson’s Shave Thoughts and join her in contemplating life’s biggest mysteries, like ghosting… When shaving is this easy, what #ShaveThoughts will you have? Ever let your mind wander in the shower? Now with Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®, shaving is as easy and mindless as up, down and done so shower thinking can become brilliant Shave Thoughts. Dive into some of comedian Phoebe Robinson’s Shave Thoughts and join her in contemplating life’s biggest mysteries, like bath bombs… When shaving is this easy, what #ShaveThoughts will you have? Ever let your mind wander in the shower? Now with Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®, shaving is as easy and mindless as up, down and done so shower thinking can become brilliant Shave Thoughts. Dive into some of comedian Phoebe Robinson’s Shave Thoughts and join her in contemplating life’s biggest mysteries, like texting your crush… When shaving is this easy, what #ShaveThoughts will you have? Ever let your mind wander in the shower? Now with Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®, shaving is as easy and mindless as up, down and done so shower thinking can become brilliant Shave Thoughts. Dive into some of comedian Phoebe Robinson’s Shave Thoughts and join her in contemplating life’s biggest mysteries, like juice cleanses… When shaving is this easy, what #ShaveThoughts will you have? Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®, the first razor that lets you effortlessly shave in both directions, is now available in both systems and disposable form. Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®’s forwards and backwards design works in a way that only one set of blades is active at one time. When switching from the upward “pull” motion to a downward “push,” the product seamlessly and safely deactivates one set of blades and activates the other. Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® systems and disposable razors are available in mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.99 and $9.99. Ironic, but many of us do our best thinking in the shower because we don’t have to think! And Schick® Intuition® gets it - they’ve created the Intuition f.a.b.® razor, which makes shaving so easy and mindless it can lead to mind blowing thoughts - we call them Shave Thoughts. Just ask comedian Phoebe Robinson. With its forwards and backwards design, shaving with Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® is as simple as up, down and done - letting your mind wander to think about whatever. When shaving is this easy, what #ShaveThoughts will you have?

The digital content plays into the pervasive meme culture and hits on pop-culture topics like dating, dieting and exercising, where Phoebe shares her best #ShaveThoughts that help her reach a level of mind-blown brilliance. Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® is celebrating some of Phoebe's most witty insights with sharable social assets including video shorts and custom stickers on Instagram.

"I'm a hairy beast, so using Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® is high-key giving me life during my shave routine because the bi-directional razor lets me go up and down without ever lifting it," said Phoebe Robinson. "And with my schedule only getting busier, the shower has become one of the places I do some of my best thinking, like coming up with new jokes and inspiration for all of my upcoming projects."

The social-first series serves as more than just engaging entertainment, it also serves as an opportunity to demystify and show the brand's audience the benefit of the razor's unique, back and forth technology.

"We saw an opportunity to lean into comedy and the razor's innovation to bring a little humor to a task many women view as mundane and cumbersome," said Kristin Kennedy, Associate Brand Manager for Schick® Intuition® at Edgewell Personal Care. "The content also helps to alleviate any consumer hesitation of being able to safely shave in both directions by watching Phoebe seamlessly use the product helping to show how shaving can be even easier when using Schick® Intuition f.a.b.®"

Check out the content series on Schick® Intuition®'s YouTube channel and be sure to follow Phoebe Robinson on Instagram @dopequeenpheebs.

Schick ® Intuition f.a.b. ®

Now available in both systems and disposable form, Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® is the first-of-its-kind, bi-directional razor that lets you effortlessly shave both ways. The razor's forwards and backwards design works in a way that only one set of blades is active at one time. When switching from the upward "pull" motion to a downward "push," the product seamlessly and safely deactivates one set of blades and activates the other. Schick® Intuition f.a.b.® systems and disposable razors are available on Schick.com and in mass, drug and grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $8.99 and $9.99.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia, with approximately 6,000 employees worldwide.

About Phoebe Robinson

PHOEBE ROBINSON is a stand-up comedian, author, and actress. She is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit WNYC Studios podcast 2 Dope Queens, which was turned into eight one-hour, critically-acclaimed HBO specials. She is a New York Times best-selling author of the book You Can't Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain. Following these successes, Phoebe has gone on to be a staff writer for the final season of Portlandia, act in TBS's Search Party, host another critically-acclaimed podcast for WNYC Studios entitled Sooo Many White Guys, and made her film debut in the Netflix summer comedy Ibiza as well as the Paramount feature, What Men Want. Her sophomore book Everything's Trash, But It's Okay was published by Dutton on October 16, 2018.

Media Contact:

Mallory Jensen

Edelman

212.819.4820

Mallory.Jensen@Edelman.com

SOURCE Schick(R) Intuition f.a.b. (R)

Related Links

https://www.schick.com

