MoveCU Partners With MeridianLink, Bringing the Next Generation of Members to Credit Unions

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoveCU Inc., an innovative credit union marketplace technology firm, announces a partnership with MeridianLink® and their LoansPQ® platform. The partnership teams up MoveCU with an industry leader who already serves over 800 credit unions across the country. This pairing gives MoveCU a unique market opportunity to grow and scale rapidly.

Brad Pizer, CEO of MoveCU, states, "Our partnership with MeridianLink greatly improves our infrastructure and market reach. We can now move with confidence and pace towards our ultimate goal of developing the best online financial service tool. Credit unions are the best-kept secret in all of banking, until now."

Here's how it works: consumers looking for an online loan visit MoveCU and submit a simple one-page application. MoveCU shows them multiple pre-qualified offers based upon each participating credit union's specific lending criteria and membership eligibility. When the consumer chooses an offer, their application and credit information are sent securely and directly to the Credit Union's LoansPQ loan origination system (LOS) for funding. To date, 92 percent of the pre-qualified loans sent from MoveCU to credit union clients are approved. The platform also allows each credit union to provide specific cross-sell offers to the new member that can auto-populate through data obtained in the credit file.

"Today, it is more important than ever for lenders to work with fintechs," said Doug Glagola, vice president of enterprise solutions for MeridianLink. "That's why MeridianLink partnered with MoveCU. Information must be integrated seamlessly with our client's system, otherwise, it's incredibly difficult to provide the instant, accurate and reliable experiences members expect."

Credit unions consistently outperform banks on price, service and customer satisfaction but are hiding in plain sight. MoveCU's robust software and automated marketplace technology increase distribution, awareness and value for credit unions, allowing them to compete head-to-head against major banks and the latest peer-to-peer lenders.

About MeridianLink: MeridianLink Inc., developer of the industry's first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company's passion for excellence is reflected in their web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

About MoveCU Inc.: MoveCU is the nation's first credit union loan marketplace providing our clients with industry-leading technology to enable shoppers to compare, apply and be instantly approved for the lowest rates on auto loans, mortgages, credit cards and more. Our vision is simple: create a platform that allows all credit unions to operate under one hub, which gives consumers access to the best-priced financial storefront. For more information, visit www.movecu.com.

