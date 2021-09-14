Movellus Hires Semiconductor Industry Veteran Matthew Raggett as VP of Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movellus, Inc, today announced that semiconductor industry veteran Matthew Raggett has joined the company as VP of Growth. Mr. Raggett is responsible for growing revenue through the acquisition and retention of customers. His job includes aligning product, marketing, and sales teams with a focus on customer success and providing guidance on product direction to ensure the company's offerings are well positioned to address evolving market opportunities.

Matthew Raggett, VP of Growth

"Movellus has developed intelligent clock networking IP that can benefit virtually any system-on-chip (SoC) design. With complex chip requirements for emerging edge AI applications, and the high reliability and radiation-hardened requirements for space and the data centers, Movellus' innovative technology has become a must-have solution," said Mr. Raggett. "I am excited to be working with such a talented team in a market that is essentially exploding with opportunity."

"Matthew is a perfect fit for us. His industry experience, particularly with network-on-chip IP gives him the ability to understand the unique challenges our customers face," said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. "Equally important, Matthew and I share a common vision for the future of our products and a commitment to making customers successful."

Mr. Raggett brings over 30 years of experience as a sales executive in semiconductor IP and EDA. He was VP of Sales at NetSpeed Systems until its acquisition by Intel, VP of Sales at CLK Design Automation, and CEO of Analog Design Automation until its acquisition by Synopsys. He also worked at Cadence and Fairchild Semiconductor.

About Movellus

Movellus is the leader in Intelligent Clock Networks (ICN). Its Maestro Intelligent Clock Network IP is integrated into a variety of applications from power-sensitive voice recognition devices in smart speakers and cellphones, to FPGAs and AI devices in large data centers, to satellites orbiting the world providing communications. Headquartered in San Jose with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto, the company has introduced numerous highly patented architectural innovations that significantly improve clock network performance. Movellus was founded in 2014. Visit us at www.movellus.com.

